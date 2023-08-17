Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

