Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWD opened at $157.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

