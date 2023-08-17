Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $457.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

