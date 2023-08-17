Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $294.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

