NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWH.UN. CIBC lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.36.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of NWH.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 246,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

