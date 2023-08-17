Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $317.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.