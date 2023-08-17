Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,734,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

