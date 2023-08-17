NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 742,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.62. NOW has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

