NS Partners Ltd Has $46.35 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $434.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

