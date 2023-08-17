Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUVL shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NUVL opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

