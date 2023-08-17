Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

JPC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 336,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.