NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NVEE opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $154.97.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

