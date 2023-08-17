Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 5,449,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,728,045. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

