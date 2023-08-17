Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,590,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733,304. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.