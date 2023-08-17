Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Sells $92,623.50 in Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 279.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.57.
Read Our Latest Report on ODFL
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.