Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Sells $92,623.50 in Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 279.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.57.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

