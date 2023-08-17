Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

ODFL stock opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

