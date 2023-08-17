OMG Network Price Tops $0.45 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. OMG Network has a market cap of $63.03 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

