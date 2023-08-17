Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.39. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 26,200 shares trading hands.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 17.29%.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

