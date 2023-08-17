Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $22,291,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 40.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 281,305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 698.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 289.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

