ON (NYSE:ONON) Releases Earnings Results

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.08%. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. ON updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ON Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ONON opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON by 86.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 12.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

