Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Oncopeptides AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Monday. Oncopeptides AB has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
About Oncopeptides AB (publ)
