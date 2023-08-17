Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Oncopeptides AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Monday. Oncopeptides AB has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

About Oncopeptides AB (publ)

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, engages in the commercialization, and research and development of treatments for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, a drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

