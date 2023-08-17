ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $78.00 at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.73.

OKE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. 1,137,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

