OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.85

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 188607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$102.88 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 million for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.77% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0120079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.