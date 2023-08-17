Ontology Gas (ONG) Hits Market Cap of $77.49 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $77.49 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,774,271 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

