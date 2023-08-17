OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OpGen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

OpGen stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.21. 508,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,464. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

