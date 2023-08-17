Oppenheimer Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $255.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.85.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.41 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.70, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

