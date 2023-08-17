Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 2.9 %
OGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
