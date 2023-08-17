Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 2.9 %

OGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.