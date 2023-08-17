OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 317,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $477.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 720,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 233.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.