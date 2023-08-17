Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $4.23. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

