Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 6,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 914.3%.
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 1,647,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
