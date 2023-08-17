Ordinals Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00016321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $94.63 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 4.98699758 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $22,676,646.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

