Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OM. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

OM traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. Outset Medical has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $712.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $31,065.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,809 shares of company stock worth $941,470. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1,785.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 362,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

