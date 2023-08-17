Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 42.6% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $25,952.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,113.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00262208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.10 or 0.00726000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00533560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00056696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00108768 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,322,913 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

