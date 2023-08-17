PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,763 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %

PCAR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

