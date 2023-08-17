Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

