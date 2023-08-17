Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.52. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 400 shares.

Pacific Green Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

About Pacific Green Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.