PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 3.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.69. 1,265,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,151,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,229 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157,819 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

