Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.49. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 96,896 shares changing hands.

Paladin Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 51.06, a quick ratio of 49.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

