Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTN

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Palatin Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.50. 17,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,111. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.