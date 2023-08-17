Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Increased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,241 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

PANW traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.16. 2,211,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,813. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

