Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.
Pandora A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
