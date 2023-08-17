Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

