Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) President William Monteleone Sells 14,063 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

