Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,087. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.