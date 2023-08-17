Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.
Paragon Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.15.
Paragon Entertainment Company Profile
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
