Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Park-Ohio by 52.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 26,490.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

