PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.67 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $977,665.77 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

