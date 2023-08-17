Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.71

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $13.56. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 16,715 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $61.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

In other news, VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 770 shares of company stock valued at $9,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

