PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,894.09 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,894.09 or 0.06659280 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $513.64 million and $6.00 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 248,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.