Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Paychex worth $147,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.