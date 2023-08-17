Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.73. The stock had a trading volume of 301,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.